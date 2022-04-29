It’s Jamie Powell’s last day on FT Alphaville. From writing in 2018 about how Tesla was overvalued at $340 to writing in 2022 about how Tesla was overvalued at $920 post a five-for-one stock split, Jamie has been a constant source of insight and/or entertainment.

To mark his departure, here’s a selection of hits from the past four years:

— A nine month tour of duty around hype-driven wildcat dud-driller Zion Oil

— Alphawave? Alpha-oof

— ARK, of course. (We hear Cathie Wood’s an avid reader)

— The stonks, the stonk pushers and their unwitting enablers

— Solutions 30

— Going Pepe Silvia on Djeco Group

— The Disney Park Indicator and the Contrarian Winklevii Index

— So much music! There’s Spotify’s iffy playlists and clunky UI, the dumbness of nationalised anthems, livestreaming’s big moment, cultural transmission, mothballed festivals, the death of the album, hi-res, the podcasts plague and the actual plague. There’s royalties farming (in terms both general and specific) and a recurring complaint about how the labels take all his the money

— A deep dive into Woodford-backed BenevolentAI

— Hot takes on Ebitda, stock splits, TAM, short sellers and buybacks

— Game-playing

— Shoe-gazing

— Cloud-busting

— Navel-contemplating

— Being rude about Monzo

— Fake meat and real estate

— “Buy Greenland”

— Beanie Babies

— That MF Doom obit

— Electric cars of all sorts, though mostly one sort

— Contemporary arts and crafts

— “Presented without comment”

If we’ve missed your favourite, do please mention it in the comment box.