Further reading (Jamie Powell edition)
It’s Jamie Powell’s last day on FT Alphaville. From writing in 2018 about how Tesla was overvalued at $340 to writing in 2022 about how Tesla was overvalued at $920 post a five-for-one stock split, Jamie has been a constant source of insight and/or entertainment.
To mark his departure, here’s a selection of hits from the past four years:
— A nine month tour of duty around hype-driven wildcat dud-driller Zion Oil
— ARK, of course. (We hear Cathie Wood’s an avid reader)
— The stonks, the stonk pushers and their unwitting enablers
— Going Pepe Silvia on Djeco Group
— The Disney Park Indicator and the Contrarian Winklevii Index
— So much music! There’s Spotify’s iffy playlists and clunky UI, the dumbness of nationalised anthems, livestreaming’s big moment, cultural transmission, mothballed festivals, the death of the album, hi-res, the podcasts plague and the actual plague. There’s royalties farming (in terms both general and specific) and a recurring complaint about how the labels take all
— A deep dive into Woodford-backed BenevolentAI
— Hot takes on Ebitda, stock splits, TAM, short sellers and buybacks
— Fake meat and real estate
— “Buy Greenland”
— Electric cars of all sorts, though mostly one sort
— Contemporary arts and crafts
If we’ve missed your favourite, do please mention it in the comment box.
