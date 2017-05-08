Akzo Nobel rejects €26.9bn bid from PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paints and coatings group, has confirmed it has rejected a €26.9bn offer from US rival PPG Industries and will instead focus on its own strategy to accelerate growth and create value.

The company said in a statement that following an extensive review and careful consideration of PPG’s unsolicited offer, it would stick with its own plans, laid out in an April 19 “road map” which included the creation of two “focused and high performing Paints and Coatings and Speciality Chemicals businesses” and a 50 per cent higher dividend for 2017, among other things.

Ton Buchner, AkzoNobel chief executive, said: