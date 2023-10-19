FTX trial update
Today on the show, FT correspondent Josh Oliver joins us in the New York studio just minutes after leaving the courtroom. Oliver has been covering the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, since it started on October 2. We talk about the procession of former friends testifying against him, the trading firm Alameda, the seven balance sheets and the possibility of SBF taking the stand.
