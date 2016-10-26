Apple’s falling China sales, Tata’s boardroom battle and craft beer comes of age

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Apple’s profits in China fell by almost a fifth in its latest financial year, a stark reversal after operating income there more than doubled in 2015.

In its annual report for its financial year ending in September, Apple revealed that operating income in Greater China fell 18 per cent to $18.8bn, as revenues there dropped 17 per cent to $48.5bn. The figures will fuel investor concern that the company is losing out to local rivals such as Huawei, Vivo and Oppo in what until recently has been its biggest source of growth. The previous year, its operating income in the world’s largest mobile market leapt from $11bn to $23bn as Chinese consumers flocked to buy the larger-screened iPhone 6. (FT)

Ousted Tata chief claims dismissal was illegal Cyrus Mistry has condemned as illegal his firing from the helm of India’s Tata Group following his abrupt sacking on Monday. He also lambasted the record of his predecessor Ratan Tata, who is now interim chairman at the conglomerate. (FT)

Tesla reports surprise profit The electric carmaker has unexpectedly reported its first quarterly profit since 2013 as it moves ahead with the development of its first mass-market vehicle. (FT)

BoE seeks details of UK exposure to Deutsche and Italian banks The Bank of England has asked large British lenders to detail their exposure to the German lender as well as some of the biggest Italian banks, including Monte dei Paschi, amid mounting market jitters over the health of Europe’s financial sector. (FT)

Gambia joins exit queue from International Criminal Court Set up to tackle genocide and crimes against humanity, the ICC has been accused by Gambia of unfairly targeting African nations. South Africa said last week it would withdraw and Burundi has also said it will leave. (BBC)

Outspoken Philippine president blasts US Rodrigo Duterte’s harsh words towards the US and threat to expel foreign troops continue, but he sent mixed messages on a visit to Japan, saying a recent visit to China signalled an independent foreign policy rather than a new alliance with Beijing. (FT)

Hanoi says Hello, Kitty Japanese group Sanrio is set to open Vietnam’s first major theme park in 2018. (NAR)

US tech groups, with Google parent Alphabet, and Twitter, reporting earnings. Twitter lowered revenue expectations three months ago but investors will still be looking for any sign there of deal talks. (FT)

Three refugees Germany welcomed 1m migrants last year. Here is the story of three of them — Ahmad, Aziz and Nazir. (FT)

The people behind Amazon’s ‘human cloud’ Mechanical Turk, an online marketplace for chores done by people sitting in front of a computer, has been around for more than a decade but workers are now teaching the computers to do those jobs themselves, amid the rise of artificial intelligence. (FT)

Patient Zero did not bring Aids to the US For decades, a gay French-Canadian flight attendant named Gaetan Dugas was accused of bringing the virus to North America. But a new study in Nature definitively traces how HIV first spread to the US, clearing his name. (BuzzFeed)

In pop culture there are no bad police shootings US laws are structured such that police officers are rarely charged, let alone convicted, when they shoot and kill someone, and American pop culture has spent the better part of a century telling audiences that there is no such thing as a bad shooting by an officer. (WaPo)

Brewing: Craft beer comes of age It is a bright spot in an otherwise stagnant sector but after years of strong growth, there are signs that the craft beer boom is maturing. Sales growth is slowing and M&A activity is cooling. (FT)

Germany’s refugee backlog A data-driven look at what happens to Syrian refugees who have reached Germany, which faces a staggering increase in applications, leaving many refugees in limbo. (FT)