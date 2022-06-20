Passively managed index funds have overtaken actively managed funds’ ownership of the US stock market for the first time and Brazil is cracking down on fake news on social media sites in the run-up to this October’s election. Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee interviewed the chief executive of Epic games about his ambitions for the metaverse.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Passive fund ownership of US stocks overtakes active for first time

Social media platforms crack down on fake news ahead of Brazil election

Tim Sweeney: Epic will fight Apple and Google to keep the metaverse open

Travis Scott concert audio courtesy of Travis Scott YouTube channel

