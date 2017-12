Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Historian and biographer Jeremy Adelman joins Cardiff Garcia to discuss the life and ideas of economist Albert O. Hirschman one last time. In this episode, the two cover Hirschman's "The Rhetoric of Reaction" and his assessment of argumentative styles that emerge in times of progress. Music by Podington Bear.





