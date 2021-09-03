Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Life & Arts news.

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which unofficial national anthem was written in the 1960s by Roy Williamson of the folk band The Corries? What is the largest British snake? Earlier this year, who became the first cricketer ever to score a double century in his hundredth Test match? What is the only shoe polish made in Britain? Whose TV roles include Zoey Bartlet and Peggy Olson? Who was the last US president before Joe Biden to have served as vice-president? © Dan Istitene/Getty Images In 2001, what was increased from 16 to 32 at the Wimbledon tennis championships (above)? Which bestselling novel, first published in 1977, was written by Colleen McCullough? Whose many bestsellers include Hamlyn All Colour Cookbook (1970) and Baking Bible (2009)? In 2011, who was voted the best lead singer of all time by the readers of Rolling Stone magazine?

Click here for the answers