Twenty years ago, Pontevedra in Galicia, Spain pedestrianised its city centre. But what effect has it had on life in the town and the health of its residents? In this episode, Darren Dodd talks to Peter Wise, FT Lisbon Correspondent, who travelled to Pontevedra to speak to the man behind the scheme and get the views of the locals.





