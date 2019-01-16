FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

The House of Commons will vote at 7pm tonight on a motion of no confidence in Theresa May’s government. The overwhelming likelihood, of course, is that the government will win — despite its savage defeat on the Brexit deal last night.

Mrs May has a majority of around 13, thanks to her confidence-and-supply deal with the Democratic Unionist party (whose 10 MPs have declared that they will back her). It would therefore require an extraordinary foul-up by the Tory whips’ office for the government to lose.

That said, we should not ignore the significance of this moment. Motions of no confidence in a sitting UK government are a very unusual occurrence at Westminster, and this is the first the Commons has seen for 24 years.

According to the Commons library, the last time an opposition leader brought a motion of confidence to the floor of the House was on March 27 1991, when Neil Kinnock tabled one after the Conservatives’ poll tax debacle. Then, on November 28 1994, prime minister John Major made passage of the European communities finance bill an issue of confidence. There has been none since then.

Defeat for the UK government in a confidence debate (50 per cent of MPs plus one must vote the administration down) is rarer still. The most famous defeat in recent history was inflicted on the Callaghan government in March 1979. That led to a general election and the triumph of Margaret Thatcher at the ballot box.

Other than that, there have only been two other successful votes of no confidence in recent history — both in 1924. As Professor Richard Toye of Exeter university points out in this article, both those defeats, and the one in 1979, were against minority governments.

What if the government were to lose tonight? Under the 2011 Fixed-term Parliaments Act, the UK would not move straight to a general election. Instead, a 14-day period would begin, in which attempts would be made either to reconfirm the May government or create a new one.

As the Cabinet Manual states: “An alternative Government can be formed from the House of Commons as presently constituted, or the incumbent Government can seek to regain the confidence of the House.” If neither outcome is achieved within 14 days, an election is held.

One other point about votes of confidence is worth making. Whatever happens tonight, there seems to be nothing constitutionally to stop Mr Corbyn tabling one again in the near future. Indeed, this seems to be Labour’s intention. Barry Gardiner, Labour’s shadow trade secretary, told ‘Newsnight’ last night: “It’s [the confidence vote] not about a one-off thing . . . We continue to do that. We need the country to realise that that’s what’s required.”

The implication of Mr Gardiner’s words is that Labour will keep trying to force an election rather than pivoting to a second referendum, something Mr Corbyn currently rejects. Tabling more confidence votes may seem a futile thing to do. But the chances of winning one could rise if Tory hard Brexiters become disaffected with any further compromises on Brexit by Mrs May — and decide that their only alternative course of action is to bring down the government.

What Europe is saying on May’s defeat — a Brussels Briefing round-up

French president Emmanuel Macron: “It creates a great deal of uncertainty and worry.” He warned there was little scope to improve the terms of the UK’s exit deal and said he expected the Brits to ultimately ask for more time. (Reuters)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Germany’s CDU: “I very much regret the decision in London. A disorderly Brexit without a deal is the worst of all options. It's important to not rush anything now.”

Sebastian Kurz, chancellor of Austria: “The ball is now with the House of Commons. In any case, there will be no renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement.”

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator: “It is now for the UK to tell us the next steps. We will remain united and determined to reach a deal.”

Udo Bullmann, leader of the centre left in the European Parliament: “If their red lines change significantly, then we would of course be open to listen and react accordingly. If not, then she should put the deal back to the British people either through a general election or a referendum. Time is running out.”

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council: “If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?”

Further reading

Theresa May is a lightning rod for Brexit denials

“MPs saying the alternative now is to go for either a softer Brexit — ‘Norway-plus’ — or a harder Brexit — a Canada-style free trade agreement — are contradicting themselves, in addition to contradicting one another. The path to Norway-plus, Canada-plus, or any other arrangements goes through the withdrawal agreement.” ( Martin Sandbu’s Free Lunch)

The clock may be ticking, but the chaos just keeps coming

“Part of the problem that Mrs May faces is that much — although not all — of the opposition to her deal in parliament is personal or political, rather than based on the substance of what she has actually agreed with the EU. We already know that more than 100 Conservative MPs have fallen out of love with the prime minister, while the Labour party is sticking to the preposterous position that it will oppose any deal failing to deliver the ‘exact same benefits’ as membership.” (Henry Newman of the Open Europe think-tank, in The Times)



Seizing control of Brexit

“For the Commons directly to engage in international negotiations, through elected commissioners, would be revolutionary. It would represent a partial restoration of the Republic as it operated before Cromwell reverted to a monarchical form of government. But for that reason, it is very unlikely to happen.” (David Howarth, Professor of Law and Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, on the UK in a Changing Europe)

Hard numbers

A total of 118 Tory MPs voted against the Brexit deal, representing more than a third of Mrs May’s parliamentary party. They were joined by 248 of Labour’s 256 MPs, and all the Democratic Unionist party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National party.



The prime minister’s historic Commons defeat — the biggest on record for a British government — was therefore caused by a combination of Brexiters and Remainers. It included a majority of MPs representing Leave-voting seats, and a majority of those representing Remain-voting seats. Read more