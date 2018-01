Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Democrats agreed to fund the US government until February 8 after Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, pledged to introduce legislation to protect the "Dreamers" - 800,000 people brought illegally to the US as children who face deportation. Demetri Sevastopulo, Washington bureau chief, explains what must happen next in order to avoid another shutdown. Clip courtesy of Reuters.

