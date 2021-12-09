Episode 42
Headlines include Evergrande Real Estate Group, US employment, SenseTime and Starbucks Corp
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Evergrande rated ‘restricted default’ by Fitch after missed payment
US jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969
US to blacklist Chinese AI company SenseTime over Xinjiang ahead of IPO
Starbucks workers await results from first US union vote
