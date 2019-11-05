Boris Johnson’s election chief, Isaac Levido, has joined forces with chancellor Sajid Javid to stem the flow of big spending promises from Number 10, insisting the Tories must campaign on a platform of “fiscal credibility” ahead of the UK’s December 12 poll.

Mr Levido, a 35-year-old protégé of election expert Lynton Crosby, has warned that Britain’s Conservatives would be courting electoral disaster if they engaged in a race with Labour on which party could spend most money.

He has clashed with the “Vote Leave crowd” in Number 10, campaigners from the 2016 EU referendum led by Dominic Cummings, who favour higher public spending pledges to win seats in Labour’s northern heartlands.

“We have to stuff the voters’ mouths with gold,” said one pro-Brexit Tory minister, as the Conservatives prepare to officially launch their campaign.

Although the Conservatives have already promised £13.4bn of extra spending on health, schools, police and other public services, Mr Levido has sided with Mr Javid to stop spending promises spiralling out of control.

Mr Johnson, the prime minister, who is said by officials to be torn between the two factions, is now thought to be backing his campaign chief. “Isaac is running the show, so you would expect it to come out his way,” said one official close to the talks.

Mr Levido, who like his mentor is Australian, cut his teeth on Sir Lynton’s 2015 Tory general election campaign, which drew a sharp dividing line on fiscal discipline; the Conservatives claimed that Labour would plunge the country back into debt.

He has told Mr Johnson that the 2019 Tory campaign must also try to paint Labour as making incredible spending commitments that could only be funded by massive tax rises. “That’s harder if you’re making big commitments yourself,” the official said.

The clash between fiscal hawks, including Mr Levido, Mr Javid and Rishi Sunak, Treasury chief secretary, and some of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street advisers was claimed by one insider as “the biggest battle over the manifesto”, which is due to be published later this month.

Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s director of communications, have backed big spending commitments and tax cuts to try to win over Labour supporters. They are backed by Munira Mirza, the head of Mr Johnson’s policy unit.

But Tory officials said it was a “caricature” to describe the internal Tory debate as being between two camps, adding that both sides recognised a balance had to be struck that ensures Conservative spending promises were affordable.

“We will invest in public services in a way which is sustainable,” said one Tory official. “We won’t be getting into an arms race with Labour. We will be attacking the profligacy of what they are proposing in the coming days.”

Mr Javid has grown increasingly frustrated at unfunded policies being briefed to the media by unnamed Number 10 sources, such as a 2p per litre cut in fuel duty — a policy that would cost about £1bn. The idea is not expected to appear in the Tory manifesto.

The chancellor is already on course to break the Conservatives’ current commitment of keeping borrowing below 2 per cent of national income in 2020-21 and to balance the budget in the medium term.

He has committed to publishing new fiscal rules to accommodate his plan to boost public spending, including the £13.4bn of extra spending he announced in his autumn statement.

Now Mr Javid is trying to hold the line; the Tory manifesto is expected to include a new fiscal framework, at least in broad terms. “At some point we are going to have to bite the bullet on new fiscal rules,” said one person close to the discussions.

Apart from increasing spending on day-to-day projects, the government is promising a big infrastructure investment programme and is eyeing possible tax cuts too.

Mr Javid has hinted he could cut inheritance tax, saying “it’s something that’s on my mind”, while Mr Johnson promised in his Tory leadership campaign to raise the higher rate income tax threshold from £50,000 to £80,000, costing £8bn in total.

According to the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, spending would rise under a Tory government from current levels of 40.6 per cent of gross domestic product to 41.3 per cent by 2023-24; Labour’s plans would see spending grow to 43.3 per cent.

Mr Levido’s concern at the eagerness of Mr Johnson’s allies to boost spending has become increasingly apparent in recent weeks. “Issac has been telling people we have to have fiscal credibility or we have nothing,” said one Tory party official.

The Tory election chief had a central role in the Australian Liberal party’s campaign in last May’s federal election. The centre right party ran the successful attack line “the Bill Australia can’t afford”, a reference to Australian Labor party leader Bill Shorten.