Toshiba has ruled out pursuing a deal to take the whole company private and is set to reveal a plan to split the business in three, and Facebook’s whistleblower is calling on the UK and EU to do more to control online harm. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, will dive into the latest US inflation report and Elon Musk’s sale of 10 per cent of his Tesla shares.





Toshiba rules out deal to take whole group private

https://www.ft.com/content/045c6366-3c54-4462-89b4-95246122c948?





Facebook whistleblower warns UK and EU to do more to control online harm with Madhumita Murgia

https://www.ft.com/content/dcc9c9bf-2abe-4167-aaac-efc067d5a359





VIDEO: Facebook whistleblower on 'harmful but legal' content | FT interview

https://www.ft.com/video/19aaadc2-a12a-4404-81c7-384a6c63fb49





Inflation is bad, but not worse - with Katie Martin

https://www.ft.com/content/201ab9be-60f5-4ed1-88be-58639e89f4c8





Elon Musk offloads nearly $5bn in Tesla shares

https://www.ft.com/content/c88eaf9f-6d56-4cb3-9fd5-22847835f73b





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.