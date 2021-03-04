The mood: Fendi spring/summer 2021 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7b1704a3-07a6-4ba5-a3ca-bda4286fc601.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nThe mood: Fendi spring/summer 2021Balmain ribbed knit top, £432 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fdacdf245-bbff-4e1f-a157-ee70ec3fdb80.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBalmain ribbed knit top, £432Jessica McCormack Mother Earth Heirloom jewellery box, £20,000 (including £8,000 worth of jewellery) [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F6dab2876-befe-4c13-b34a-b89c045e7086.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJessica McCormack Mother Earth Heirloom jewellery box, £20,000 (including £8,000\nworth of jewellery)Boss shoes, £299 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F91bf74c1-2f02-4165-9835-fd0a3dd788b1.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBoss shoes, £299Erdem jacquard William coat, £2,490 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F96e12c29-dee5-4431-8dd2-888a087cb9d6.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nErdem jacquard William coat, £2,490Boodles Animalia Beetle necklace, £5,800 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fad8d3ef4-ab78-46b7-91ae-86a7325e2564.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBoodles Animalia Beetle necklace, £5,800Alexander McQueen small Curve bag, £1,090 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F162ff735-17f2-41c4-a10b-e2c2e77db234.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlexander McQueen small Curve bag, £1,090La DoubleJ Wildbird Blu wax candle, £99 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F117561e9-0b84-4456-88de-272250918ef0.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLa DoubleJ Wildbird Blu wax candle, £99OscarMaschera small Leaf tray, €180 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe9102ccb-0a2d-435d-934c-2d74d98f2109.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nOscarMaschera small Leaf tray, €180Icon’s Design Milano Style Pink Leaf 104 sideboard, £2,695, artemest.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F762390b2-d583-4129-ad2d-dfe23e542009.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nIcon’s Design Milano Style Pink Leaf 104 sideboard, £2,695, artemest.comAurelie Bidermann Ginkgo Leaf bracelet, £2,255 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8c623cc6-8111-48ec-9327-1c882813a87e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAurelie Bidermann Ginkgo Leaf bracelet, £2,255Canali shirt, £470 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8019e7f6-eb72-464e-b96c-06ea844b9831.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nCanali shirt, £470Orris Le Quartet soaps, €60 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F82fb3b2c-bb2c-4b25-a6c0-ea10cf88732a.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nOrris Le Quartet soaps, €60Hermes Horsecut paperweight, £435 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8b825b51-fbb6-4f1c-ac77-17d9127153a9.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nHermes Horsecut paperweight, £435Paul Smith Tentacle serving set by Perry Gargano, £300 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F59b11d5d-1a86-4225-a796-d7b5bba1b26b.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPaul Smith Tentacle serving set by Perry Gargano, £300Penny Morrison large Green Palm Tree plate, £60 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fca456c4b-8b71-429d-832f-e6f4436ad900.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPenny Morrison large Green Palm Tree plate, £60Ferragamo cotton canvas coat with Tuscan landscape print, £2,030 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb8db2cfa-0159-40ed-89f4-c7c49b517545.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFerragamo cotton canvas coat with Tuscan landscape print, £2,030Daum Ginkgo perfume bottle, €210, vessiere-cristaux.fr [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F23f1f184-1d05-4dcf-8583-e96578a71e5c.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDaum Ginkgo perfume bottle, €210, vessiere-cristaux.frLanvin Pencil Cat bag, £3,410 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F480cf295-a88f-4fe9-b5e2-f0e5ded642a6.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLanvin Pencil Cat bag, £3,410Chaumet Eclosion de Chaumet watch, £44,200 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb34acca5-cc12-4531-98fd-2958dc83e13a.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChaumet Eclosion de Chaumet watch, £44,200Loro Piana The Leaves and the Acorns Maxi Carré scarf, £1,580 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5481a696-e303-48eb-8425-45fac96a76c6.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoro Piana The Leaves and the Acorns Maxi Carré scarf, £1,580Aesop Reverence Aromatique hand balm, £21 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F38bc7a83-a6b7-4bc9-a9b6-b547f6d1f3cd.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAesop Reverence Aromatique hand balm, £21