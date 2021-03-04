Aylin Bayhan

The mood: Fendi spring/summer 2021
Balmain ribbed knit top, £432
Jessica McCormack Mother Earth Heirloom jewellery box, £20,000 (including £8,000 worth of jewellery)
Boss shoes, £299
Erdem jacquard William coat, £2,490
Boodles Animalia Beetle necklace, £5,800
Alexander McQueen small Curve bag, £1,090
La DoubleJ Wildbird Blu wax candle, £99
OscarMaschera small Leaf tray, €180
Icon’s Design Milano Style Pink Leaf 104 sideboard, £2,695, artemest.com
Aurelie Bidermann Ginkgo Leaf bracelet, £2,255
Canali shirt, £470
Orris Le Quartet soaps, €60
Hermes Horsecut paperweight, £435
Paul Smith Tentacle serving set by Perry Gargano, £300
Penny Morrison large Green Palm Tree plate, £60
Ferragamo cotton canvas coat with Tuscan landscape print, £2,030
Daum Ginkgo perfume bottle, €210, vessiere-cristaux.fr
Lanvin Pencil Cat bag, £3,410
Chaumet Eclosion de Chaumet watch, £44,200
Loro Piana The Leaves and the Acorns Maxi Carré scarf, £1,580
Aesop Reverence Aromatique hand balm, £21
