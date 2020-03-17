Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A costly investigation into the conduct of senior Barclays bankers during the 2008 financial crisis has raised questions about what it means to prosecute allegations of corporate crime, and whether Britain’s fraud laws need overhauling. The FT's Caroline Binham and Jane Croft report.

