If you’re thinking of taking early retirement - don’t. That’s the blunt assessment from financial advisers on both sides of the Atlantic, who fear that volatility on the stock markets - not to mention pressures within the jobs market - will be a toxic combination for those in their 50s and 60s who are planning to retire. FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett and guests discuss the practical steps investors can take to secure a better future.

