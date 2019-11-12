German industrial companies are increasingly feeling the pain of a slowing global car market, with three large suppliers reporting steep declines in auto-related profits on Tuesday, exacerbated by weakness in China’s market.

Dax-listed semiconductor giant Infineon and parts supplier Continental reported significantly lower earnings, as did sensor maker Osram, while research by IHS Markit found that 10m fewer vehicles would be produced in 2019 than previously expected.

IHS’s data showed that light vehicle production dropped in all regions in October, with China registering a 13 per cent fall. Just 90m cars are expected to be manufactured worldwide this year.

Infineon saw margins in its automotive unit, the largest of the company's segments, drop to 8.7 per cent in the last fiscal quarter of 2019, down from 14.6 per cent in the same period in the previous year.

The former Siemens company cited “the increasing burden of underutilisation charges” at its production facilities, as it reported that net income dropped 28 per cent to €161m for the three months to the end of September.

“We are feeling the effects of weak global auto demand and do not expect any improvement for the time being,” said Infineon chief executive Reinhard Ploss. He added that any pick-up in the car market would probably not be felt before the second half of 2020.

Subsidy cuts for electric and hybrid vehicles in China, which led to sales almost halving in October, also hit Infineon, which makes parts for charging systems, as well as radar components.

“The Chinese market paints a rather bleak picture, as a slowing economy and macro uncertainties are weighing on consumers’ spending power,” Mr Ploss said, although he predicted that demand for electric vehicles and self-driving technology would improve.

Continental, meanwhile, reported a net loss of almost €2bn for the third quarter, largely due to impairment charges on more than 100 acquisitions made over the past 30 years, whose book value has been recalculated based on the gloomy outlook for the auto industry.

Margins at the supplier, which warned last month that 20,000 jobs were at risk across its operations, dropped 2 per cent in the nine months to the end of September. “We, like other market participants, do not expect a material improvement in global production in the next five years,” said chief financial officer Wolfgang Schäfer.

“At best, we foresee a sideways trend in global automotive production in 2020,” he added, before warning that a decline in global production remained “a distinct possibility”.

Echoing Infineon, Mr Schäfer also said that Continental, which supplied the electronic architecture for Volkswagen’s mass-market ID.3 electric car, would benefit from a boom in demand for battery-powered vehicles.

“European regulations will force the market, and in the end consumers, to adopt EVs,” he said, joining calls by the German car industry for more charging points to be installed across the country.

Osram, meanwhile, booked a 8.6 per cent decline in annual revenue, and saw its margins almost halved to 8.9 per cent, as it also announced that the board was backing a second takeover bid by Austrian sensor maker AMS.

“The most important thing is that the employees at German locations are protected from merger-related lay-offs until the end of 2022,” said chief executive Olaf Berlien of the AMS offer.