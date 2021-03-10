Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The OECD said on Tuesday that president Joe Biden’s $1.9tn US stimulus programme will boost the global economic recovery, the pandemic is being blamed for lower birth rates across Europe, and the IPO of South Korean ecommerce group, Coupang, is being clouded by worker deaths. Plus, the FT’s energy correspondent, Nathalie Thomas, explains the current surge of interest in green hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels.





