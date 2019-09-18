Netflix, YouTube and other online media platforms should contribute towards funding public service broadcasting provision, if necessary through a levy, Britain’s media watchdog has suggested.

Giving a “personal view” to an audience of television executives, Sharon White, the outgoing head of Ofcom, the UK telecoms and media regulator, said she was convinced online platforms needed to step up financially and meet their side of “the social contract”.

Ms White’s comments highlight the potential significance of Ofcom’s review of public sector broadcasting, which looks at how public remit television can be funded and delivered in a sector that is being transformed by digital technology.

There is particular concern for news programmes provided by public sector broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, which may struggle to keep the attention of viewers relying on online video services.

“However you play this there has to be a contribution from the [online] platforms,” she said, adding it could either come through direct revenue raising or through requiring companies to give up valuable online space to promote public service programming.

Nicky Morgan, the culture secretary, later called on Ofcom to “think big” in its review, which has already included short term recommendations to ensure public service broadcasters still have prominence on TV sets.

“British broadcasters are central pillars of our public life and their benefits are too great for them to be cast off as a victim of this revolution. We need to make sure that regulations — many of which were developed in the analogue age — are fit for the digital age and the new ways that people watch and produce shows,” she said.

Ms White’s comments reflect growing cross-party support in Westminster for taxing deep-pocketed global tech companies and channelling some of that money to the public service broadcasters and news outlets they threaten.

Jeremy Wright, the former culture secretary, last year told media executives he would not rule out a levy on tech companies such as Facebook to fund journalism in the public interest. It came weeks after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would propose a tax on companies such as Google and Netflix to subsidise the BBC licence fee.

Earlier this year MPs also called for a separate levy to fund a regulator to police social media sites, following an 18-month long investigation into the spread of disinformation and “harmful content” online.

Broadcast television still accounts for the majority of viewing in the UK, but in a report last month Ofcom detailed the shift to online video services such as YouTube and Netflix. The reach of public sector broadcasters has also been in steady decline over the past decade.

Ms White revealed in June that she would be leaving Ofcom that she would join retailer John Lewis as chair next year. She took over as chief executive of Ofcom in 2015 and was subsequently handed the responsibility for regulating the BBC and holding its performance to account, a responsibility she initially approached with some trepidation.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference in Cambridge, Ms White said she was “not sure the BBC have quite come to terms with having an external regulator”, especially at a time where the institution feels its position is under threat from global media companies.

Ofcom is releasing a review of BBC News in coming months. While noting that Ofcom found high levels of trust for the BBC news reports, Ms White said people would “like the BBC to be a bit less safe and a bit bolder”.