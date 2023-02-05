Economics class: Is the IMF right about the UK economy?
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Production, labour markets, investment, employment, government intervention
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Is the IMF right about the UK economy?
Distinguish between production and productivity
With reference to chart 1, compare UK productivity with its long-term trend
Explain the accelerator theory of investment
With reference to chart 2, compare real business investment during the period shown
Distinguish between i) economically active; and ii) the economically inactive
Why has the UK lost almost 4% of its labour force since the start of the pandemic?
In a recent speech, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, stated that the government’s plan for growth would centre on the “four Es”: enterprise, education, employment and everywhere. If you were chancellor, what policies would you introduce to tackle each of the four Es?
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
Comments