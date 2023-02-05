Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Production, labour markets, investment, employment, government intervention

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Is the IMF right about the UK economy?

  • Distinguish between production and productivity

  • With reference to chart 1, compare UK productivity with its long-term trend

  • Explain the accelerator theory of investment

  • With reference to chart 2, compare real business investment during the period shown

  • Distinguish between i) economically active; and ii) the economically inactive

  • Why has the UK lost almost 4% of its labour force since the start of the pandemic?

  • In a recent speech, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, stated that the government’s plan for growth would centre on the “four Es”: enterprise, education, employment and everywhere. If you were chancellor, what policies would you introduce to tackle each of the four Es?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.