Specification:

Production, labour markets, investment, employment, government intervention

Is the IMF right about the UK economy?

Distinguish between production and productivity

With reference to chart 1, compare UK productivity with its long-term trend

Explain the accelerator theory of investment

With reference to chart 2, compare real business investment during the period shown

Distinguish between i) economically active; and ii) the economically inactive

Why has the UK lost almost 4% of its labour force since the start of the pandemic?

In a recent speech, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, stated that the government’s plan for growth would centre on the “four Es”: enterprise, education, employment and everywhere. If you were chancellor, what policies would you introduce to tackle each of the four Es?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College