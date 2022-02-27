This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

AQA Component 1, section 3.1.1.3; The Prime Minister and Cabinet

Edexcel Component 2, Section 3.3.2: The Prime Minister and the Cabinet

Boris Johnson announces end of Covid legal restrictions in England

This article notes the Cabinet divisions which preceded Boris Johnson’s announcement of the ending of coronavirus legal restrictions in England. Chancellor Rishi Sunak was pitted against Health Secretary Sajid Javid, in a dispute over the funding of measures designed to safeguard against a resurgence of the virus.

Sunak, whose priority was to contain the cost to the public purse, appears to have prevailed, as it has been announced that no new money will be made available. This is a good example of how internal Cabinet differences can be resolved. We can assume that behind the scenes, the Prime Minister lent his weight to the Chancellor’s side of the argument.

Explain and analyse three ways in which the UK Prime Minister can control the Cabinet. [9 marks]

Evaluate the view that the UK Prime Minister exercises dominance over the Cabinet. In your answer you should draw on relevant knowledge and understanding of the study of Component 1: UK politics and core political ideas. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. [30 marks]

