The high-street fashion empire of Philip Green is on the rocks. The UK retail tycoon has secured creditor support for a complex three-year overhaul that will involve rent reductions, store closures and a halving of the company’s pension deficit reduction payments. But will this be enough to save the business? Matthew Vincent discusses this question with Jonathan Ford and Jonathan Eley.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Matthew Vincent, Lombard editor, Jonathan Ford, City editor, and Jonathan Eley, retail correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon