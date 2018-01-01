Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

An outdoor adventure company has defended a £1.8m plan to install eight of the longest zip wire rides in the UK across Thirlmere, saying the attraction will help bring younger tourists to the Lake District.

“The Lake District is not just for mountain climbers and fell walkers. It is for everyone. It shouldn’t be preserved in aspic,” said Mike Turner, the managing director of Treetop Trek.

The company, which has an adventure course in the trees near Windermere, wants to build two sets of four-lane wires across the reservoir near Keswick. Four riders at a time will be able to zip across Thirlmere, up to 130m above the ground, at speeds of up to 50mph for 1.2km.

The public consultation on the project closes on January 12 and Treetop Trek has faced strong opposition from campaigners who say the noise and sight of screaming riders will wreck the tranquility of the area.

Mr Turner argued that the zip wires will create the equivalent of 28 full time jobs and many of those would be year-round instead of just in the summer season. “You won’t see it, you won’t hear it. This is not an environmental debate. It is an emotional debate,” he said. He added that he expected the ziplines to draw an additional 127,000 visitors a year and that it would result in improved cycling and walking paths.

Youngsters enjoy a Treetop Trek zip wire © Treetop Trek

The Lake District National Park has protected status and planning applications can only be approved if they “conserve and enhance the special qualities” of the park.

In its planning submission, Treetop Treks added that it would protect local bat roosts and breeding birds by timing its construction carefully. It added that the ziplines would not cross the usual flight paths of peregrines to and from their nests in the area.

The National Trust, which owns around a fifth of the park, said conservation activity in the Thirlmere Valley had inspired its formation in 1895.

“Just as our founders did all those years ago, we’re standing up for the Lake District here, as we recognise this development could have a significant impact on the future of this landscape.” It said the scheme would set a “damaging . . . precedent”.

It also says the World Heritage Site status awarded by Unesco in 2017 could be threatened.

Friends of the Lake District (FLD), a charity, and the Campaign for National Parks also oppose the application. Actress Caroline Quentin, its president, has joined the fight. A local group, Zip Off, has helped collect more than 7,600 signatures against the plan.

Zip Off said: “This is the wrong place. The land on the western side of Thirlmere is incredibly quiet and untouched. This would put off visitors.”

The natural beauty of Thirlmere © Andrew Roland/Dreamstime

There is a constant tension between business and conservation in the Lakes, visited by 18m people annually, supporting 18,000 jobs.

The National Park authority rejected the plan for a zip wire at a former slate mine at Honister in 2013. FLD opposed that and Sir Chris Bonington, the mountaineer, resigned as vice-chairman because he disagreed with them.

Feelings are running equally high now. Cat T, who signed the 38 Degrees petition, wrote: “If we allow this, next stop will be cable cars up Cat Bells, an airport in Keswick and an all you can eat American buffet floating in Windermere.”