Specification:

Fiscal policy, demand side, supply side policies

Click to listen to the podcast (from (27:50 onwards) and then answer the questions:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

According to Chris Giles and Jill Rutter:

‘The argument is that sentiment is so widely bearish that all the bad news is in the price and the currency is notably oversold.’ Explain what is meant by ‘bearish’

Using an exchange rate diagram, analyse the effects of ‘widely bearish’ sentiment on the value of sterling

With reference to chart 1, calculate the percentage change in the value of sterling during the period shown

‘The UK is now running a (current account) deficit equivalent to 8 per cent of GDP.’ Analyse the consequences for the current account of a weak pound

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College