When North Korea launched missiles over Japan in recent months the currency market quickly bought the yen. Such seemingly perverse behaviour has analysts having to explain to investors the rudiments of that peculiar foreign exchange conundrum, the haven currency.

As MUFG currency strategist Derek Halpenny explains: “The clients don’t get it.”

The concept of investors seeking out high quality assets in times of crisis is as old as gold, the most tangible of all havens. Even that most recent addition to the currency landscape, bitcoin, has haven credentials, according to some of its ardent advocates.

Over time, some big currencies have dominated the market as a haven, with the likes of the dollar, euro, yen, the Swiss franc, Scandinavian currencies and sterling having each become sanctuaries from skittish markets.

What causes investors to favour one as a haven currency over others is the subject of debate among academics and analysts, and the bone of contention often revolves around whether it is haven currency behaviour or reflects the carry trade at work.

In benign market conditions and periods of low volatility, carry trades come into their own. These trades see investors borrow in low-yielding currencies to fund purchases of high-yielding currencies so as to pocket the difference.

The effect of a yen carry trade is a weakening of the currency, but the opposite applies when those carry trades unwind — the yen appreciates.

So does a North Korean rocket over Japan cause the yen to rise because it is a haven currency or because carry trades have gone into reverse?

Assumptions about haven currencies are fraught with risk. The dollar, for example, was in 2007-16 the second-most consistent haven currency behind the yen during “risk-off” periods, when perceived high financial risk causes investors to take less risk, claim Goldman Sachs researchers.

Yet, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the dollar has not behaved like a haven currency for three years, showing a tendency to fall rather than rise at times of risk-off market behaviour.

That post-2014 period coincides with the end of quantitative easing from the US Federal Reserve and its emergence from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, says BofA, “and consequently the greater use of the euro and the yen as funding currencies for carry trades”.

Should the dollar be considered a haven currency at all? Rabobank’s Jane Foley says a haven currency needs strong liquidity, a well respected legal system, a strong budget position and a current account surplus.

A surplus means the accumulation of assets around the world, which make those assets ripe for repatriation. “In a time of stress,” says HSBC’s David Bloom, “the whole concept is to bring money home. That’s a haven.”

The scale of Japan’s international asset position means that even when moments of stress directly affect the country, its haven status kicks in. In the five days after the 2011 Japanese tsunami and earthquake, the yen climbed nearly 8 per cent.

“That huge portfolio and the income it generates from that means there is demand for money to come home,” says Mr Halpenny.

In contrast the US nurses a current account deficit. US Treasuries may be haven assets, says Ms Foley, but the dollar has been out of favour for most of 2017. “I am a massive sceptic,” she says.

A current account surplus is no guarantee for haven currency status. Norway, for example, runs a surplus, but does not have the liquidity to satisfy investors.

“They will ask themselves: ‘Am I trying to get my money into a tiny hole?’” says Mr Bloom. “Norway doesn’t have the liquidity structure.” Nor do those other Scandinavian currencies with a current account surplus, the Danish krone and the Swedish krona.

The Swiss franc has enough liquidity to dispel doubts about its haven status. It was the haven currency of choice during the financial crisis and the Greek debt crisis. Yet haven currencies do not last for ever.

Factors other than liquidity and surplus get in the way. For example, the Swiss National Bank’s repeated threat to use intervention to weaken the Swiss franc undermines its haven appeal.

A sudden crisis inevitably tempts investors into a knee-jerk search for safe harbours for their money, and directs them towards tried and trusted haven currencies. “The market can be so conditioned that it thinks the Swiss franc and the yen are havens under all conditions, but they are not,” says Mr Bloom.

And in those occasions when the market piles into a haven asset, a secondary reaction tends to occur, Mr Bloom adds, when investors have second thoughts.

That means the search for havens can often be shortlived. The yen’s rise in response to the North Korean missile launch was quickly followed by a reversal.

If in doubt, there is always one haven on which investors can rely. When investors are unsure about currency havens, says Mr Bloom, “people buy gold”.