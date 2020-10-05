Donald Trump’s doctors said the president could be discharged from hospital today after testing positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump’s doctors said the president could be discharged from hospital today, after a weekend of mixed messages from the White House concerning Mr Trump’s health. Plus, the FT’s Brexit editor, David Bond, talks with the FT trading room editor Philip Stafford about what financial services will look like after Brexit.





Trump’s doctor says he could be out of hospital on Monday

https://www.ft.com/content/f331c9b9-6f2b-4cd5-831c-00cc10929940





Brexit and the City: Brussels’ new battle to rival London in finance

https://www.ft.com/content/dd7e6828-f603-47bf-bdd7-61e9dcb5f9ac





Brussels’ next financial policy chief warns of Brexit frictions

https://www.ft.com/content/d80ccc42-9156-4f9f-a103-6a8faa33014b





