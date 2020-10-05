Print this page

Donald Trump’s doctors said the president could be discharged from hospital today after testing positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump’s doctors said the president could be discharged from hospital today, after a weekend of mixed messages from the White House concerning Mr Trump’s health. Plus, the FT’s Brexit editor, David Bond, talks with the FT trading room editor Philip Stafford about what financial services will look like after Brexit.


Trump’s doctor says he could be out of hospital on Monday

https://www.ft.com/content/f331c9b9-6f2b-4cd5-831c-00cc10929940


Brexit and the City: Brussels’ new battle to rival London in finance

https://www.ft.com/content/dd7e6828-f603-47bf-bdd7-61e9dcb5f9ac


Brussels’ next financial policy chief warns of Brexit frictions

https://www.ft.com/content/d80ccc42-9156-4f9f-a103-6a8faa33014b



