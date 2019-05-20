Austria’s far-right Freedom party, disgraced by a leaked video of its former leader, fought back on Monday after chancellor Sebastian Kurz pulled the plug on the ruling coalition and called for snap elections.

Interior minister Herbert Kickl said “forces” and “foreign countries” were conspiring against his party, the junior partner in the coalition, because of its populist policies and said Mr Kurz’s Austrian People’s party, was “drunk on power”.

The political crisis was sparked by the release of a video showing Austria’s former vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache discussing donations to the Freedom party with a woman he thought was the niece of a Russian oligarch.

The chancellor, who joined forces with the anti-immigrant Freedom party to secure power, is expected to call for Mr Kickl’s resignation, as the interior ministry will be conducting the investigation into the scandal.

A proposal to remove Mr Kickl would probably be supported by President Alexander Van der Bellen, who said on Saturday that he had “lost confidence in a part of the federal government” in a statement widely believed to refer to Mr Kickl.

Mr Kickl hit back, saying the president did not see the “truth behind” Mr Kurz’s “young and friendly face”.

The Freedom party’s new leader, transport minister Norbert Hofer, promised an external audit of its finances, although critics were quick to point out that it would be unlikely to involve the money discussed in the leaked video.

In a news conference on Monday Mr Hofer said he had examined donations to the party. “You can say that they are not large amounts,” he said, pointing out that the highest sum of €10,000 was donated by a farmer after an inheritance.

Mr Hofer is the best-known member of the Freedom party after Mr Strache. He narrowly lost the presidential election in 2016 to Mr van der Bellen, but it is not clear how well he will do in parliamentary elections.

Political analyst Anton Pelinka said the Freedom party would probably lose votes in the election but could help itself by putting the blame squarely on Mr Strache and his protégé, Johann Gudenus, who also appeared in the video, despite the fact that they sought funds for the party rather than for personal gain.

But Mr Kurz would need to tread carefully, Mr Pelinka said. While he might pick up some of the Freedom party’s voters, he would still need to form a coalition, and he would probably seek to avoid joining with the Social Democrats, who have governed together with the People’s party for most of Austria’s postwar history.