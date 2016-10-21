McDonald’s third-quarter sales top expectations

McDonald’s said comparable sales rose for the fifth straight quarter and reported better than expected third-quarter results as the company’s all-day breakfast offering and healthier food options helped lift its US sales.

The Illinois-based company said global like-for-like sales rose 3.5 per cent in the third quarter, above analysts’ forecasts of 1.5 per cent growth.

Investors were relieved that sales growth slowed less than expected in the US, its largest market. The introduction of chicken raised without antibiotics and hamburger buns without corn-syrup, helped lift sales 1.3 per cent. Growth was not limited to the US. Sales strengthened in the UK, Australia, Canada and Japan where the company rolled out technological improvements as well.

“Customers today are more informed and demand greater choice and variety when they dine out. That’s why we’re evolving the McDonald’s experience to provide more high quality, affordable food and beverage options and convenient solutions for customers on the go,” said chief executive Steve Easterbrook.

Mr Easterbrook, who took the helm at the burger chain last year, has introduced all-day breakfasts and removed artificial preservatives from a number of menu items as he seeks to win back consumers looking for less processed, healthier food.

The efforts appear to be paying off. The company said on Friday that its consumer satisfaction had climbed 6 per cent so far this year in the US and Canada.

Profits slid to $1.28bn in the three months ended September, compared with $1.31bn in the year ago period. But earnings of $1.50 a share topped analysts’ expectations for $1.32.

McDonald’s sales slid 3 per cent to $6.4bn as it cuts the number of company-owned stores.

As part of his turnround plan, Mr Easterbrook has pushed to sell about 4,000 restaurants to franchisees by the end of 2018 — a move that resulted in about $130m in pre-tax charges, or about 12 cents a share on an after-tax basis in the third quarter.

“McDonald’s third-quarter results should improve its standing with investors, many of whom had given up on the US turn around momentum,” John Glass, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said. “While the potential for [fourth quarter/first quarter 2017] comp declines still exists, better earnings growth this quarter should assuage some of those concerns,” he said.

As Mr Easterbrook rights the ship at McDonald’s, however, the chain remains under investigation by Brussels over a tax ruling granted by Luxembourg that allowed the company to pay no corporate tax on its European royalties either in Luxembourg or the US.

McDonald’s shares, which have declined more than 6 per cent so far this year, rose 3.1 per cent to $114.