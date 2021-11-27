Twenty-seven asylum seekers drowned trying to reach Britain, highlighting the growing crisis of small boats. How can the issue be resolved and what does it say about Anglo-French relations? Plus, we discuss another chaotic week for Boris Johnson and whether a new operation at No 10 would improve the prime minister’s standing.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with the FT’s Laura Hughes, Anna Gross, Robert Shrimsley and special guest Paul Goodman of Conservative Home. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity,

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.