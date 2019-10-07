A federal judge said that Donald Trump’s tax returns could be released to local prosecutors in New York, in a ruling that rejected the president’s sweeping claims of immunity from criminal investigation.

The decision on Monday, which was immediately appealed by Mr Trump’s lawyers, handed a victory to the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, who is investigating possible crimes linked to hush money payments made by Mr Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during the 2016 election.

Last month, Mr Vance subpoenaed eight years of personal and corporate tax returns from Mazars, the accounting firm used by Mr Trump and his company, The Trump Organization.

The president sued to block the release of the returns, adding to a growing list of lawsuits Mr Trump has filed to block scrutiny of his administration and his business affairs. The Department of Justice also sought a temporary block on the subpoenas, noting the “weighty constitutional issues involved”.

Mr Trump’s attorneys had argued that he was not only immune from indictment while in office, a position long held by the justice department, but also immune from any form of criminal investigation.

In the ruling on Monday, Judge Victor Marrero said that Mr Trump’s argument was, in effect, that “not only the president, but, derivatively, relatives and persons and business entities associated with him in potentially unlawful private activities, are in fact above the law”.

He called the proposition “repugnant to the nation’s governmental structure and constitutional values”.

“Mazars USA will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations,” said a spokeswoman for the accounting firm.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and attorneys for Mr Trump did not immediately return emails seeking comment.