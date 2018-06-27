US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, seen as a critical swing vote between the court’s liberal and conservative factions, has announced he will step down this summer.

The retirement will give US President Donald Trump a chance to make a second nomination to the high court, following his pick of Neil Gorsuch to replace Antonin Scalia last year.

Justice Kennedy, 81, said in a letter on Wednesday that he will end his “regular active status as an associate justice of the Supreme Court” effective July 31. The Supreme Court’s nine members are given lifetime appointments if confirmed by the US Senate.