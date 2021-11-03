Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/44757917-71f4-4699-8bde-49ebd15feebe





Banks have watered down climate pledges and continued to finance the fossil fuel industry in the six years since the Paris accord was signed, and Gulf states are making net zero carbon emission pledges but say they need to keep oil flowing to fund their green energy transitions. Plus, the FT’s US editor-at-large, Gillian Tett, explains how private institutions are stepping up to fund the fight against climate change.





30-day free trial of the Moral Money newsletter:

http://www.ft.com/cop26podcast

Banks face accusations of greenwashing as global warming fears mount

https://www.ft.com/content/0ea3267c-d61f-4120-a976-0b81b60836c5





Climate finance: where does all the money go?

https://www.ft.com/content/d9e832b7-525b-470b-89db-6275853315dd





Gulf states push for net zero but warn ‘we can’t just switch off the tap’

https://www.ft.com/content/fbc33e10-fc4f-481e-8516-52a6bcf9dec3





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.