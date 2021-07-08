The former president claims Facebook and Twitter violated First Amendment when they banned him

Former president Donald Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube, as well as their respective chief executives, in lawsuits alleging “unlawful censorship” of Americans, the new Delta variant of coronavirus is driving up infection rates in countries across the globe, and South Africa’s president has been arrested. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, explains why private equity firms have been targeting UK companies and how the British public is reacting.





