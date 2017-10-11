HSBC trader defends Cairn currency deal in NY front-running trial

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The top HSBC trader accused of turning an illicit $8m profit from a $3.5bn currency deal has acknowledged he was “surprised” by how well the bank did from the transaction — but argued it was “fair all round”.

Mark Johnson, the bank’s former head of global forex cash trading, was giving testimony on Wednesday at his trial in New York over charges he exploited confidential information from Cairn Energy, an HSBC client.

US prosecutors maintain he schemed in 2011 to capitalise on a jump in the pound’s value by trading ahead of the chunky order from Cairn, the UK oil and gas company, which had hired HSBC to convert the proceeds of an asset sale.

Under questioning from his attorney, Mr Johnson said the bank followed common practice by “pre-hedging” the foreign exchange deal, adding it was “legitimate and appropriate”.

Mr Johnson, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, set out to jurors the various risks to which HSBC was exposed in handling such a large transaction. He added that, while the bank had done well financially, this had been far from guaranteed.

Asked what he made of the outcome of the deal, he responded: “I was surprised. It was a lot better than expected outcome for HSBC. But I felt it was fair all round . . . For the risk that HSBC took, the outcome was fair.”

Mr Johnson, who was arrested at JFK airport in New York last year, faces a harder time on Thursday at the courthouse in Brooklyn when he is set to be cross-examined by government prosecutors.

The US Department of Justice said in its complaint that, when he was told of Cairn’s decision to go ahead with the trade despite a rising price, he responded: “Ohhh, f***ing Christmas.”

Authorities claim Mr Johnson tipped off HSBC traders in advance, netting the bank millions of dollars in profits by “front running” at the expense of its client.

The defendant said the traders were involved in handling the transaction, and denied he misled Cairn.

He also detailed his career in finance, which began as a graduate trainee in London with Mitsubishi Bank in 1988 and included postings in Tokyo and Frankfurt.

At HSBC he was responsible for a business with $200bn in revenues with 65 offices. Mr Johnson testified that he had not been previously subject of complaints from government agencies or from clients.

The trial continues.