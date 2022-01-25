This edition features these stories from ft.com

US puts 8,500 troops on alert as Nato leaders meet over Ukraine

Boris Johnson rocked by new Downing Street lockdown party allegation

UK anti-fraud minister quits over ‘lamentable’ Covid loan oversight

Rise in UK state pension age drives record employment among 65-year-olds

Italy lawmakers cast blank ballots in presidential election impasse

