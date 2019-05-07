Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Senior US officials accuse China of backtracking on its pledges in negotiations to end the trade war, Anadarko Petroleum’s board of directors backs Occidental Petroleum’s $55bn bid, and former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng is released under house arrest on $20m bail by a US court over the 1MDB case. Plus, the FT’s Alistair Gray explains the serious accounting problems that have forced Kraft Heinz to restate nearly three years of earnings.