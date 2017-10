Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK prime minister did not get the result she was hoping for at this week’s EU summit, so what comes next for Brexit? And what was Jeremy Corbyn up to in Brussels too? With Peter Mandelson, Alex Barker, Jim Pickard and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.





