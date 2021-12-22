Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

US stock exchanges are increasing their efforts to attract new companies to fill the gap left by a decline in Chinese listings, and Turkey’s lira jumped sharply after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new savings scheme. Plus, the FT’s US banking correspondent, Imani Moise, explains why black Americans struggle to get cheap bank loans.

US Exchanges look elsewhere in Asia to replace lost Chinese listings

Turkey’s currency surges after Erdogan unveils lira savings scheme - with Laura Pitel

Race and finance: America’s segregated banking sector - with Imani Moise

Chinese investors pick luxury watches over houses

