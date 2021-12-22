America’s segregated banking
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Turkey’s lira surged on Monday after president Erdogan announced a new savings scheme
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/ee47c8a9-9e84-4e31-bcf0-2314be0b406f
US stock exchanges are increasing their efforts to attract new companies to fill the gap left by a decline in Chinese listings, and Turkey’s lira jumped sharply after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new savings scheme. Plus, the FT’s US banking correspondent, Imani Moise, explains why black Americans struggle to get cheap bank loans.
US Exchanges look elsewhere in Asia to replace lost Chinese listings
https://www.ft.com/content/4800e080-816c-415c-8269-5268ab81b91a
Turkey’s currency surges after Erdogan unveils lira savings scheme - with Laura Pitel
https://www.ft.com/content/5301a1ce-2658-4452-860c-4c19fbcaa037
Race and finance: America’s segregated banking sector - with Imani Moise
https://www.ft.com/content/e63cbe88-6d46-4119-9067-e10a926c61c2
Chinese investors pick luxury watches over houses
https://www.ft.com/content/a9a34f94-9a49-4938-ae9e-ec4e6d2f4838
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published