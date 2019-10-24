Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money editor Claer Barrett and guests discuss how tens of thousands of UK private investors are meeting in pubs, restaurants and private homes to discuss how to beat the market - with tips for anyone thinking of doing the same.

Plus why the wealthy get married in secret, and how banks could do more to help customers with mental health issues.

