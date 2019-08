Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

With a matter of days until the deadline, presenter Claer Barrett discusses the practicalities of making a claim online with the FT's Money Mentor Lindsay Cook. Plus, how to build effective money habits, and the growing NHS pensions row.

