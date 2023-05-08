ESG has become a buzzword within public companies and among asset managers. Central banks and big asset managers such as BlackRock have been championing these standards, asking companies to consider climate change and corporate governance. But ESG is also seeing a backlash. Gillian Tett, founding editor of the Financial Times’ Moral Money newsletter, explains how it is changing the corporate boardroom and how much of an effect the pushback against ESG is having. This series is made in collaboration with Blinkist. To hear more conversations like this, check out the Blinkist app.

