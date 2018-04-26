Air France unions on Thursday called for fresh strikes even as the airline began balloting its staff on the stoppages in a vote that could lead to the resignation of its chief executive.

“If the result is negative, I do not see how I could stay at the head of Air France,” Jean-Marc Janaillac, Air France chief executive, said last Friday when announcing the vote, which aims to put an end to strikes that have cost the company close to €300m.

But as voting began, Air France unions announced a further four days of strikes in May, the start of the busiest and most lucrative period for airlines.

Mr Janaillac called the fresh strikes “all the more incomprehensible as the consultation of all employees on the proposed salary agreement has been open since this morning”.

The electronic vote, which will continue until May 4, revolves around a clash over pay after unions rejected a proposal from the airline of a 7 per cent pay rise over four years.

Air France, which is 17.5 per cent owned by the French state, argues the unions are not representative of the majority of staff, pointing out that less than 10 per cent of workers participated in the latest strikes.

“Air France is losing customers . . . The image of the company is deteriorating. This is unbearable for the 90 per cent of non-strikers,” Mr Janaillac said in a statement.

The result of the vote will not be legally binding but Air France hopes it will force the unions to agree terms. “We want the unions who say they represent the workers to listen to those workers,” said one person close to the company.

Andrew Lobbenberg, an aviation analyst at HSBC, said: “Management is hoping that there is a good strong percentage of people accepting their offer . . . and assuming they get that then there must be meaningful pressure on the unions to either simply accept that offer or to put it to a vote of their membership, which to date they have declined to do.”

But he added that if the company lost the vote and Mr Janaillac resigned, “one wonders what sort of manager the board would bring in. Perhaps someone more aggressive ready to fight labour harder? After all, Mr Janaillac was brought in with a mandate to build better relations with the unions”.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview on Thursday that Mr Janaillac had shown “courage” by putting his job on the line. “A company that would see its boss leave in these conditions, I’m not sure it would be in a good position to face the future,” Mr Philippe told French radio station Europe 1.

Mr Janaillac’s gambit in part mirrors a larger one being taken by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is taking on the powerful railway unions in a bid to reform the heavily-indebted national rail company, SNCF.

The Air France strikes have so far affected roughly 30 per cent of flights and analysts suggest the pain might yet be fleeting.

“You know this is not the first Air France leadership team to face a strike, it’s not the first French company to face a strike and it’s not the first airline to face a strike. Airlines have strikes, and generally consumers have shorter memories than you might think in the heat of the battle,” said Mr Lobbenberg.