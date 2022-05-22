Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

  • Labour markets, distribution of income and wealth

Rise in UK minimum wage helped narrow inequality but failed to lift productivity

  • Distinguish between the national minimum wage and the national living wage

  • In April, inflation hit 9 per cent and the minimum wage rose by 6.6 per cent. Explain the impact on low wage workers

  • Using a labour market diagram, analyse the effects of a higher wage bill on smaller employers

  • In this week’s episode of Payne’s Politics, the commentators suggest reinstating the £20 uplift to universal credit during the current cost of living crisis. Discuss

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

