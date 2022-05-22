Economics class: Rise in UK minimum wage helped narrow inequality but failed to lift productivity
Specification:
Labour markets, distribution of income and wealth
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Rise in UK minimum wage helped narrow inequality but failed to lift productivity
Distinguish between the national minimum wage and the national living wage
In April, inflation hit 9 per cent and the minimum wage rose by 6.6 per cent. Explain the impact on low wage workers
Using a labour market diagram, analyse the effects of a higher wage bill on smaller employers
In this week’s episode of Payne’s Politics, the commentators suggest reinstating the £20 uplift to universal credit during the current cost of living crisis. Discuss
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
