This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Labour markets, distribution of income and wealth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Rise in UK minimum wage helped narrow inequality but failed to lift productivity

Distinguish between the national minimum wage and the national living wage

In April, inflation hit 9 per cent and the minimum wage rose by 6.6 per cent. Explain the impact on low wage workers

Using a labour market diagram, analyse the effects of a higher wage bill on smaller employers

In this week’s episode of Payne’s Politics, the commentators suggest reinstating the £20 uplift to universal credit during the current cost of living crisis. Discuss

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College