China and Russia strike $11bn funding deal

Beijing is to extend nearly $11bn to two Russian state entities that are under western sanctions.

The renminbi-denominated funds allow the Russian counterparties — the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a $10bn sovereign fund, and Vnesheconombank, Russia’s state development bank — to escape possible penalties under US sanctions for dollar transactions. The funding was announced after Russian president Vladimir Putin met his counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow on Tuesday.

The funds from Beijing’s state-run China Development Bank are the fruit of years of efforts by Moscow to attract funding for private industry in Russia. Western corporate lending has fallen dramatically after recession and US and EU sanctions.

CDB is to create a Rmb68bn fund with RDIF, which invests in Russian private equity projects with foreign partners. The joint fund will invest primarily in Russia-China cross-border projects as part of Mr Xi’s One Belt One Road initiative and Mr Putin’s Eurasian Economic Union, said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF’s chief executive.

Separately VEB said it had secured a 15-year, Rmb6bn loan from CDB to set up a new innovation-focused fund. Sergei Gorkov, VEB’s chief executive, said the fund would invest in energy, industry and transport in Russia, as well as cross-border projects in Siberia and Russia’s far east.

VEB is increasingly looking to China as an alternative source of funding after the sanctions left it struggling to pay off more than $18bn in foreign debt.

The agreements come at a time of growing scepticism in Moscow over the benefits of its relationship with Beijing.

Mr Xi was visiting Russia for the sixth time since he took office in 2013, and the Moscow talks marked the leaders’ third meeting this year. But Russian government officials and corporate executives have complained that economic ties have failed to keep up with the closer political relationship.

Moreover, Beijing’s One Belt One Road initiative — for massive infrastructure investments linking east Asia with Europe — has triggered fears that China is encroaching on Central Asia, a region Russia sees as its sphere of influence, and seeking strategic dominance in all of Eurasia.

The real economic benefits of the Chinese initiative and the Russian-backed Eurasian Economic Union were “at risk of being undermined by geopolitical factors”, said Ivan Safranchuk, an associate professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Despite Moscow’s efforts, China has been reluctant to invest broadly in Russia, limiting big deals to two connected to Mr Putin’s inner circle.

RDIF’s previous attempts to ramp up Chinese investment in Russia had mixed results. Concerns over sanctions and Russia’s lagging equities market have seen the Russia-China Investment Fund, a joint venture with China Investment Corporation, RDIF’s counterpart in Beijing, invest only $1bn of the estimated $4bn raised since 2012.

“If it took them five-and-a-bit years to invest $1bn in 19 projects, it’ll take them 50 years to spend $10bn,” said Alexander Gabuev, a specialist in Russia-China relations at the Carnegie Moscow Center, a think-tank.

On Thursday, RDIF also announced a deal to market Russian food in China with a company chaired by Igor Chaika, the son of Russia’s prosecutor-general.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin again failed to make progress towards clarifying whether and how their two regional integration projects could be combined, despite pledging a year ago to work towards the creation of a “Comprehensive Eurasian Partnership”. However, the Russian and Chinese governments agreed to outline by the end of the year the technical and economic foundations for such a framework.

In remarks aimed at underlining their political ties and mutual trust, Mr Xi stressed the growing co-operation with Moscow on the global stage. Looking ahead to the G20 summit later this week, he said Russia and China would “increase our co-ordination” in that grouping.

Russia’s state-run Channel 1 also said it would create a new television network in China to promote Russia. The channel, named Katyusha after a Russian military ballad that is widely popular in China, will entice Chinese viewers with game shows and documentaries about famous Russians.