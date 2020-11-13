Dior cotton-velvet jacket, £2,350

1 When I saw this black velvet double-breasted jacket on the runway I immediately thought, “This is a great all-time classic addition to my wardrobe.” Dior cotton-velvet jacket, £2,350

Raquel Vidal & Pedro Paz Isolated N 14 vessel, €1,000, studiotashtego.com

2 Another object of desire: I love this piece – the stoneware with the brass, and the shape. It’s from Studio Tashtego, which always has a great selection of unique handcrafted pieces by small-scale artisans. Raquel Vidal & Pedro Paz Isolated N 14 vessel, €1,000, studiotashtego.com

Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint, £48

3 The best way to give my skin that summer glow I’m so missing during these dark winter days... Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint, £48

Loewe nappa calfskin Balloon bag, £2,150

4 I love this style of bag, especially the play between the two colour tones. I have it in cream canvas for summer, but now I want to get it in a more weather-robust material for winter. Loewe nappa calfskin Balloon bag, £2,150

Charlotte Chesnais Hurly Burly sculpture ornament, £2,385, matchesfashion.com

5 Years ago, the Hurly Burly ring was the first piece of jewellery

I bought from Charlotte Chesnais, and it is still one of my favourites of hers. I always thought it would make a perfect sculpture, so when I heard that she is now producing the Hurly Burly as an ornamental sculpture, I had to have it. Charlotte Chesnais Hurly Burly sculpture ornament, £2,385, matchesfashion.com

Jil Sander wool dress, €1,750

6 Nothing better than this to be spending those WFH hours in... Jil Sander wool dress, €1,750

Aeyde croc-effect calfskin Molly boots, £325

7 It’s rare to find boots that don’t feel a little uncomfortable for the first few days... not so with the Berlin-based brand Aeyde, which is my absolute go-to for ankle boots. Aeyde croc-effect calfskin Molly boots, £325

Zeus+Dione butterfly-frame Dione II sunglasses, €210

8 These are my absolute favourite pair of sunglasses. I have a terrible habit of misplacing (some would say losing) my glasses, so I keep buying this exact style over and over again. Zeus+Dione butterfly-frame Dione II sunglasses, €210

Cartier small Tank Solo watch on leather strap, £2,270

9 Another all-time classic. I have never been much of a watch person, but lately I feel it’s more and more important for me not to be on a WiFi-connected device constantly, so this is my new way of digital detoxing, but still being on time! Cartier small Tank Solo watch on leather strap, £2,270

Mario Bellini Camaleonda for B&B Italia sofa, from about £4,507, 1stdibs.com

10 The first time I “met” the Camaleonda was in a fashion store. I simply couldn’t keep my eyes off it, so instead of leaving with clothing, I left with the name and number of the Camaleonda seller. The rest is history. Mario Bellini Camaleonda for B&B Italia sofa, from about £4,507, 1stdibs.com

Zuriga E2 espresso machine, SFr1,780 (about £1,500)

11 I am very picky when it comes to my coffee and most good espresso machines feel rather bulky, so when I spotted this one, it was love at first sight. Zuriga E2 espresso machine, SFr1,780 (about £1,500)

Métier backgammon set, £550

12 Backgammon has been my favourite game since I was a child. With my family living all over Europe, I love the fact that I can just roll this board up and tuck it into my bag: no one has an excuse not to play a round with me, no matter where I’ll be spending the holidays this year. Métier backgammon set, £550

c1979 Massimo & Lella Vignelli Ciga for Calegaro cutlery, from $300, fineart.ha.com, liveauctioneers.com

13 My dream cutlery: not easy to find, but definitely something I will be scanning the auctions for this year. c1979 Massimo & Lella Vignelli Ciga for Calegaro cutlery, from $300, fineart.ha.com, liveauctioneers.com

Pierre Hardy grain calf Micro Alphaville bag, €650

14 This is the perfect micro bag. Now that I am working from home so much, I often leave the house with only a mobile phone, keys, credit cards, hand sanitiser and face mask – so this is my kind of on-the-go bag. Pierre Hardy grain calf Micro Alphaville bag, €650