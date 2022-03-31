Gideon talks to Catherine Belton, author of the bestselling book Putin’s People, about who is likely to be influencing the Russian president as he decides whether to step back or press on with the war in Ukraine.

Clips: Reuters, BBC

Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Turned on the West

Germany and Austria plan for gas rationing over payment stand-off with Russia

War in Ukraine: what explains the calm in global stock markets?

Antigua investigates yacht with possible Abramovich ties

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth

