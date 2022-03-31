Putin and his entourage
Gideon talks to Catherine Belton, author of the bestselling book Putin’s People, about who is likely to be influencing the Russian president as he decides whether to step back or press on with the war in Ukraine.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Jasiu Sigsworth
