Apple unveils the iPhone 11 and undercuts streaming rivals Netflix and Disney with a $4.99-a-month price tag for its TV+ service, and Uber cuts more than 400 engineering and product jobs in the second round of lay-offs since its May stock market listing. Plus, exercise start-up Peloton is eyeing a valuation of up to $8.2bn in its initial public offering and Margrethe Vestager holds on to a beefed-up competition role in the new European Commission. Also, the FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, unpacks the firing of US national security adviser John Bolton.

