Regulator acts on workplace pension fees

Asset managers are to be forced to disclose the charges they levy on millions of workplace pension savers, under tough new measures unveiled by the regulator.

Currently, asset managers are not bound to supply information on transaction costs to pension scheme governance bodies, making it difficult for them to work out if the pension savers they act for are getting value for money.

But as political pressure has grown over opaque and hidden pension costs, the Financial Conduct Authority has proposed requiring asset managers to report transaction costs.

The proposals, outlined in a consultation document published on Wednesday, would also require managers to set out transaction costs in a standardised way.

“The proposed new rules will deliver a high degree of consistency in how transaction costs are reported and give governance bodies confidence that the information presented to them contains a comprehensive assessment of costs,” said the FCA.

“The proposals we are announcing today will allow independent governance committees to see fully the transaction costs that their funds pay and enable them to make better decisions about how they get value for money for their members.”

Consumer campaigners welcomed the development, which could see tougher disclosure requirements in place in the second quarter of next year.

“This is a very positive step,” said Andy Agathangelou, founding chair, of the Transparency Task Force, which campaigns for clearer pension charges.

“It is too difficult now for pension scheme trustees and independent [pension] governance committees to get the information they need from asset managers. These proposals will fix a flaw in the market which has prohibited good outcomes for savers.”

The Investment Association, which represents asset managers, said it welcomed the FCA’s consultation.

“The asset management industry is committed to introducing full charges and costs disclosure across all investment products and services,” said Jonathan Lipkin, IA director of public policy.

“The consultation provides clarity on FCA thinking regarding the workplace pensions market. Our goal here is consistent and complete reporting for all client groups, implementing both UK and EU regulatory change. We will therefore continue the work being undertaken with the IA Independent Advisory Board to ensure we can deliver meaningful disclosure in tandem with new FCA rules.”

The Association of British Insurers, which represents pension providers, also said it strongly supported making investment costs “fully transparent, which should be expressed in a meaningful and comparable way”.

“We are working with wider industry, the Department for Work and Pensions and the FCA to give governance bodies oversight over the costs associated with investing. This is critical to ensuring savers can have confidence in workplace pensions.”

Under the FCA’s proposals, firms which are unable to provide transaction cost information for all of the assets in a scheme will have to disclose this clearly to the governance body with an explanation as to why any information was not made available.

“We are pleasantly surprised — the FCA document is excellent, with extremely sensible conclusions and methodologies that should bring transparency into the previously hidden world of transaction costs,” said Gina Miller, of the True and Fair Campaign, a consumer group.

However, Ms Miller questioned why the new disclosure requirement would only apply to workplace pension scheme governance bodies requesting charge information, and not more widely to retail investors.

“Why do the ordinary retail investors not deserve the same standards and respect?” asked Ms Miller.

The FCA’s consultation closes in January 2017.