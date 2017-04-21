US turns down Exxon request for Russia sanctions waiver

The Trump administration will not grant Exxon an application for a waiver from US sanctions on Russia, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

The company’s request would have permitted it to resume drilling in the Black Sea together with Russian oil producer Rosneft, which is majority owned by the government of Vladimir Putin.

Rosneft is now expected to pursue the deepwater exploration programme with Italian oil group Eni.

Mr Mnuchin’s announcement, in a one-sentence news release, said the decision had been reached “in consultation with President Donald J Trump”. Exxon had filed its request with the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2015 during the Obama administration when the company’s chief executive was Rex Tillerson, now Mr Trump’s secretary of state.

The application became public only on Thursday with a report in the Wall Street Journal, prompting the unusual Treasury department statement in response.

“The fact that they denied it so quickly and then the fact that they made a public statement is really unprecedented,” said Doug Jacobson, an attorney and sanctions expert in Washington. “Treasury and OFAC generally do not comment on a specific licence application.”

The administration’s unusual handling of the Exxon application reflects the sensitivity of any aspect of Mr Trump’s involvement with Russia. This year US intelligence agencies accused Russia of covertly intervening in last year’s presidential election on Mr Trump’s behalf.

The FBI is investigating allegations of collusion between associates of the former reality television star and representatives of the Russian government even as the House and Senate intelligence committees pursue their own probes.

Disclosure this week of Exxon’s waiver bid prompted immediate opposition from key lawmakers, such as Senate armed services committee chairman John McCain of Arizona, who tweeted: “Are they crazy?”

Despite Mr Trump’s oft-expressed hopes for a rapprochement, US relations with Russia in recent weeks have deteriorated. The former Cold War rivals are at odds over handling of the Syrian civil war. US warplanes this week repeatedly intercepted Russian bombers flying off the Alaskan coast.

In March 2014, the US imposed financial sanctions on Russia to punish Mr Putin for his annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Among the individuals blacklisted was Igor Sechin, Rosneft’s president and a close ally of Mr Putin.

Additional US measures were imposed later that year after the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines flight by Russian-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Exxon said in a statement that it had applied in 2015 for a licence under the US sanctions rules, “to enable our company to meet its contractual obligations under a joint venture agreement in Russia”, in a region “where competitor companies are authorised to undertake such work under European sanctions”.

Deals that Exxon signed with Rosneft in 2011-13 offered growth opportunities in the country with the world’s largest oil and gas reserves. The alliance established joint ventures, in areas including the Arctic and the shale reserves of western Siberia, that were important for Exxon as it struggled to boost its total production.

Russia’s invasion of Crimea and incursions into eastern Ukraine froze those hopes, as US and European sanctions blocked western oil companies from working on most new projects in Russia. The sanctions also affected deepwater drilling, stopping Exxon from working in the Black Sea where water depths can exceed 1,000ft.

The company received sanctions waivers under the Obama administration to carry on limited administrative actions.

Though the details of Exxon’s licence application are not public, approval to resume drilling with a state-backed Russian partner was always unlikely.

“Going back into business in the current political environment would be very difficult,” said Hal Eren, a former OFAC official now in private practice in Washington.

Mr Mnuchin’s statement said the administration would not issue sanctions waivers for any oil drilling ventures. “It’s meant as a message to the oil drilling community, Exxon or anybody else,” said Mr Eren.

