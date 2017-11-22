Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Thomas Cook shares fell 13 per cent on Wednesday morning after the package tour operator revealed that UK profits had been hit by rising costs.

The FTSE 250 company posted an overall rise in sales and earnings for the full year, but said an increase in Spanish holiday costs had dented profit margins.

Peter Fankhasuer, chief executive, said “abnormal” demand for Spanish holidays had exacerbated the increase and reiterated that the cost of holidays to Spain for British tourists would be about 10 per cent higher next summer than they were this year.

Hoteliers in Spain have hiked prices over the past two years as tourists flocked to the country after terrorist attacks in Turkey and north Africa deterred them from those destinations.

Amid cut-throat competition in the market “we could not pass all that cost increase to our customers, that is the simple fact”, said Mr Fankhauser.

He added: “To be fair to the Spanish hoteliers, it is not them just increasing the price. They [have] invested a hell of a lot of money in refurbishments. Customers are paying more for better quality.”

Group like-for-like revenues rose 9 per cent for the year to September 30 to just over £9bn. Pre-tax profits increased 12 per cent to £46m, up from £34m the same time last year.

But the group’s gross margin fell 1.3 percentage points to 22 per cent, with much of the decline coming from Thomas Cook’s UK business — a problem it attributed to the market environment in Spain, as well as the weakness of sterling against the euro. It marked the first fall after four consecutive years of profit growth in the UK.

Thomas Cook said underlying earnings for the UK division fell 40 per cent to £52m, down from £86m in 2016. This was caused by “a more competitive market environment”, especially in Spain, as well as the weaker pound.

Mr Fankhauser said that while 42 per cent of Thomas Cook’s revenues came from Spain this summer, that was set to fall to a more usual 30 per cent next year as demand for destinations such as Turkey returned.

Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There are promising signs in Thomas Cook’s northern European and continental businesses, but those are being outweighed by headwinds in the UK.

“With destinations in the eastern Mediterranean out of favour following political unrest, holiday providers are dashing headlong into Spanish resorts. The increased competition is a double whammy for Thomas Cook, pushing up the cost of beds while piling the pressure on pricing as well.”

Budget airline and tour operator Monarch collapsed into administration last month after it found itself unable to compete with larger rivals in its core Spanish market that were more easily able to swallow the increased costs.

Thomas Cook said current trading was in line with management’s expectations. Total bookings for winter holidays are up 5 per cent, supported by demand for the Canary Islands.

The group also said that bookings and pricing for its summer 2018 holidays were running ahead of this time last year. It raised its annual dividend by a fifth to 0.6p a share.

The company’s shares were 9.7 per cent lower in late morning trade in London at 110.3p.